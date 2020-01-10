January 10, 2020

News podcast: Ayia Napa rape case, are the police and the judiciary fit for purpose?

By Rosie Charalambous01625
File photo: the teen being taken for a previous court appearance

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • In the wake of the Ayia Napa rape case we ask whether the police and judiciary in Cyprus are fit for purpose

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


