January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Civil partnership is a prison first says governor

By Gina Agapiou00
Prisoner governor Anna Aristotelous

The first civil partnership agreement took place on Friday between two inmates in Nicosia central prison, governor Anna Aristotelous told the Cyprus Mail.

Cypriot Kevork and Enzo from Brazil, both in their 30s, were married on Friday by the acting district officer of Nicosia, just under a year before they are both due to be released.

Clearly a long-lasting relationship, the couple applied around two years ago for a civil partnership agreement.

According to Politis, Enzo has said he wants to change sex from a man to a woman but Aristotelous said no official request has been submitted.

If he were to request a sex change operation or a hormonal therapy in prison, it would be the first such case in the Cyprus prison.

“Our philosophy is anthropocentric,” Aristotelous told Cyprus Mail “our aim is to show the same respect to everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation. We wish to give them the chance to come out in society better people.”

The prison governor said she is satisfied even if a small percentage of inmates manage to gain a positive outcome from the correctional system.

 


Related posts

Mortgage relief applicants hit 50 per cent of those eligible

George Psyllides

Top officials focus on improving mountain communities

Annette Chrysostomou

January road works on the Nicosia-Limassol highway

Staff Reporter

Remand renewed for Isis suspect in north

Staff Reporter

Vehicle sales at five-year low

George Psyllides

Cyprus to host International Emmy Awards semifinals

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign