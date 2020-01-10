January 10, 2020

Cyprus to host International Emmy Awards semifinals

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) has selected Cyprus to host two semifinals for the International Emmy Awards which take place between May and September

The International Emmy Awards are bestowed by IATAS in recognition to the best television programmes initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The decision to grant Cyprus the honour of hosting the event follows the recent election of Cypriot media house Mesimvria Enterprises Ltd CEO George Xinaris as a member of IATAS.

The company’s primary activities are the creation and management of television channels, and the sale of television rights for movies, series and documentaries. The company also offers translation, subtitling and dubbing services.

“hosting the International Emmy Awards semifinals is a unique opportunity for representatives of the Cypriot film industry to network with renown actors and producers in the television and cinema industries from all over the world,” said Xinaris.

The final of the 48th International Emmy Awards will be held on November 23, 2020 in New York.

In a related development, Dimitri Logothetis, the producer/director who just completed Jiu Jitsu starring Nicholas Cage, the first film shot in Cyprus under the new cash rebate programme announced earlier this week that he is looking to shoot another film on the island, Man of War, with a major action actor. The actor has not yet been named.

Logothetis is already pre-producing the film, which was approved by the Cyprus Invest committee last year, and which he’s planning to shoot in late March or April of this year.

Man of War is written by Gary Scott Thompson who wrote and created the $5bn Fast and Furious film franchise.


