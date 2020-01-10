I’m jumping for joy now I’m no longer an overweight athlete!

After being asked to leave the Cyprus National Volleyball Team in 2013, Eleana Petrou – now 24 years old and a Mathematics & Statistics student at the University of Cyprus – is loving being able to be choosy about which Volleyball team she plays for after losing 39kg (6st 1.5lb) with Slimming World.

“I have been overweight most of my life,” says Eleana.

“My family and friends used to say that I should lose weight, but I liked my body as it was and didn’t want to feel pressured into starting a diet and going hungry.

“I loved my food and I did lots of sports. I made lots of excuses to enjoy the unhealthier foods that I loved because I was active, despite being unable to wear the clothes I really wanted to when the chance came to dress up to go out with friends”.

Eleana was a great volleyball player but after a year on the Cyprus National Team she was asked to leave due to her weight and her increased risk of injury. Her weight steadily increased.

“I was 23 years old, I was a size 18 and I weighed 115kg. A friend asked me out to lunch. I had nothing to wear, and my blood boiled as I declined her invite with the excuse of feeling unwell – and I decided to make a change for good.

“I searched online for hours looking into what I could do. What different diets were on offer? How much did they cost? And how could I lose weight without lots of pressure, or going hungry?”

After lots of research and the support of her mother, Eleana cautiously joined Christiana’s Slimming World group in Platy Aglantzia in October 2018. She was welcomed at the door by Consultant Christiana and immediately felt at home.

“I remember that first day, I felt nervous and pressured as we lefthome… I was anxious about what was to come. Christiana reassured me instantly with her beaming smile – and the existing members in the group were lovely! I met REAL people who had lost weight while eating lots of their favourite foods… I learnt about Food Optimising and how to ‘Eat to lose weight’. It was a revelation… and I was excited to get started”.

In her first week Eleana took away her first weight loss award. Half a stone gone! 3.3kg in a week! She felt empowered to continue, believing the plan was made for people just like her, those who love food, and that she could do it!

She attended her group every week for eight months, and stayed for the Image Therapy sharing sessions to soak up every bit of support from the group that she could.

“In October 2019 I had the amazing experience of representing my Slimming World group at the Cyprus Regional Finals of the Woman of the Year Competition. I was stunned to be crowned the Cyprus Regional Winner and then to be whisked off to compete in the Semi Finals of the UK Competition in Derbyshire in November – via LONDON may I add!!

“I loved my trip to London, I had never been to the UK before and it was an incredible reward for my success, before a journey by train to the Semi Final Competition at Slimming World Head Office in Derbyshire!

“I didn’t make it through to the final stage of the competition – but I won a whole new life for myself!!

“I have lost 39kg (6st 1.5lb) in the last year by staying active and eating well. Staying to my Slimming World group Image Therapy sessions every week has helped me to make changes to the way I shop, cook and eat. I have made friends for life and I still regularly eat Pasta Bolognese which I love. Lots of our traditional homemade meals have been given the Slimming World makeover too… it’s magic!

“I love to go out with friends now, and I find it easy to dress up now I am a size 10/12. “I can still Food Optimise when we eat out together…no guilt needed!”

“I have recently been asked to become a member of the national Volleyball team again… mmm… choices, choices”

Eleana would like to thank her mother, her Consultant Christiana and all the members of Platy Aglantzia Slimming World group (her family)



