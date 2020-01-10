January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

January road works on the Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Staff Reporter00

Road works will be carried out on the Nicosia-Limassol highway on January 14 from 6pm to 6am, the public works department announced.

The section of the highway from that runs from exit 13 to Lefkara and Skarinou to exit 12 to Kofinou and Larnaca will be closed to traffic for road signs to be replaced.

Traffic will be diverted to the B1 Nicosia-Limassol highway.
From January 13 to January 14, road works will also be carried out on the Nicosia-Limassol highway along Governor’s Beach from 9.30am to 4pm.
During the road works, one of highway lanes will be closed and the traffic will be channeled to the other lane.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Remand renewed for Isis suspect in north

Staff Reporter

Vehicle sales at five-year low

George Psyllides

Cyprus to host International Emmy Awards semifinals

Jonathan Shkurko

Omonia says corruption rife in Cypriot footie, seeks UEFA intervention (update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

May deadline to switch GP

Staff Reporter

Dali pupils want transfer over asphalt pollution

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign