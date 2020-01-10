January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

May deadline to switch GP

By Staff Reporter011

Patients will be able to register with a different family doctor until May 31, 2020, Health insurance Organisation announced on Friday.

HIO, in charge of Gesy has decided to extend the period when beneficiaries are allowed to change their general practitioner after being registered in the system for three months, instead of six.

According to their announcement, patients must visit their desired GP and then register using the online beneficiary portal.

For more information call on 17000 for free, or visit [email protected].


Staff Reporter

