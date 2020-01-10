January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Nicosia Mall’s opening campaign crowned with a total of 9 awards at the Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards and the Carob Awards

By Press Release01

The opening campaign for Nicosia Mall has won the gold award for ‘Best Social Media Strategy for Influencer Marketing’ at the Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards 2019. Alongside the gold distinction, the campaign was also awarded with a silver award for ‘Best Audience Targeting Campaign’ and with 2 bronze awards in the categories ‘Best Use of Video in Social Media’ and ‘Best Omnichannel Campaign (including non-Digital)’.

The honours follow an earlier victory this year at the Carob Awards, where the opening campaign of Nicosia Mall was awarded 5 bronze awards. Specifically, the campaign won bronze in the ‘Print Ad’ category, two bronze awards in the ‘Outdoor’ category, one in ‘Creative Outdoor’, ‘Digital PR’ and one in ‘Digital & Mobile, Online Video’ categories.

The integrated campaign was developed to achieve awareness and build up anticipation for the opening of Nicosia Mall, in November 2018. With a fresh, light-hearted and fashion-forward approach, the campaign ‘coloured’ the city with outdoor media, spread the message through print, engaged influencers as ambassadors of its ‘Made Incredible’ mantra and captured the audiences through the use of video on social media platforms.

According to the Marketing Director of Nicosia Mall, Georgia Kakoulli, “together with DeLeMa McCANN, we truly embraced the word ‘incredible’ as a state of mind and as a philosophy of re-imagining what is and seeing what could be. The opening campaign lived up to Nicosia Mall’s ‘Made Incredible’ motto. Most importantly, this impact was translated into footfall, as we welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors in our first month of operation”.


