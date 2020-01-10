Omonia says corruption rife in Cypriot footie, seeks UEFA intervention

In an unprecedented move, Omonia Nicosia, one of the island’s biggest football clubs, has issued a statement accusing the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and other teams in the Cypriot football league of corruption and is asking the European and world football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to intervene.

“We believe there is widespread corruption in Cypriot football and the situation is not likely to change under the current CFA leadership,” the statement, published on the club’s official website reads.

“It is clear that the final outcome of several Omonia games has been altered by poor and biased refereeing.

“Fixed games sadly remain a common practice and a widespread reality in our world,” the club said. “This has to stop and that is why we decided to finally speak out.”

It is an unprecedented statement coming from one of Cyprus’ biggest clubs. Omonia last won the league around a decade ago. It has since run into severe financial problems, mainly due to mismanagement.

The statement makes serious allegations about people connected to the underworld involved in Cypriot football, an accusation confirmed by a source close to the club.

“Omonia has very strong evidence that confirms an extensive criminal presence in the football world,” the source told Cyprus Mail.

“The last game against Apollon, in which the appalling decisions taken by the referee clearly influenced the final result, triggered the club to finally stand up and denounce the gravity of the situation.”

The statement said Omonia “has collected enough evidence over the years to persuade UEFA and FIFA to open a case about football in Cyprus.”

“We are aware of the seriousness of our accusation and we want to make it clear we will not stop until the situation is addressed by UEFA, FIFA or the Cyprus Sport Federation (KOA).”

The club has decided not to comment on the statement any further so as not to distract the team’s players, who will be facing Pafos FC in a league game on Friday at 7pm at GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

However, they confirmed they will file an official complaint to UEFA and FIFA next week.

Arch rivals Apoel also released a statement on Friday morning commenting on Omonia’s accusation and calling on them to prove their allegations.

“These are very serious allegations and they accuse CFA directly,” Apoel spokesman Nektarios Petevinos said.

“It is because of their significance that we call upon Omonia to prove them with hard facts and evidence.

“This is how prejudice and doubts in Cypriot football are reinforced.

“We, like all Cypriot teams and football fans in the country, are eagerly expecting the case to unfold.”



