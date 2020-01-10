January 10, 2020

Remand renewed for Isis suspect in north

The man detained in the north on suspicion of being a member of Isis was re-remanded for four days, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday.

According to Afrika newspaper, Omer Ozturk was arrested on Tuesday morning at the apartment he was staying in Famagusta and was remanded for three days.

The court reportedly heard that information had arrived from Turkey that Ozturk was a member of Isis. In his apartment, books, magazines, credit cards, hard discs, DVDs and CDs were located, reportedly related to Isis.

Photos and posters of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan were also located in his apartment.

 


