Top officials focus on improving mountain communities

A total of 25 plans to rejuvenate and improve the mountain areas were discussed by agriculture and environment minister Costas Kadis and mountain development commissioner Costas Hambiaouris on Friday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the water, forestry, agriculture and environment departments.

Waste management is one issue which will be dealt with immediately with the creation of two waste transit points in Agros and Linos, said Kadis.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting Kadis said the department of the environment has formulated a specific plan for waste management in the mountains and funds have been secured through European funding. The implementation will be done in the context of a circular economy.

According to the minister, the waste will be transported from the mountains to units in Nicosia and Limassol.

As the transportation of waste is both costly and an environmental burden, the routes should be as small as possible, so the stations will collect the waste which will then be taken by large vehicles to the destinations to limit the costs.

Kadis added that composting can play a key role in the waste management of the mountainous areas, and can support agricultural activities in the area.

At the meeting, agriculture ministry officials discussed ways of supporting farming activities in the mountains and promoting the region’s products.

The water department discussed the best ways to use the water which flows from the mountains as well as how to support the residents in local communities.

Measures to protect the area from fires were the subject of discussions by the forestry department.

“I am confident that the implementation of the strategy and plans under our ministry will bring better days for the mountain communities of Cyprus,” Kadis said.

He added regional agricultural offices will be strengthened to better support farmers in the area.

In his statement, Hambiaouris said he is coordinating actions with the ministry of agriculture under the national strategy for the development of mountain communities.

There are many projects which will contribute to this development, such as upgrading the Troodos hospital, an observatory being built in the area and the establishment of a culinary school.

Winter tourism is one of the top priorities for the area, and on Monday morning at 10am the commissioner will meet with the deputy minister of tourism on the issue.



