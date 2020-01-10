January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Tourism revenue drops

By George Psyllides00

Revenue from tourism dropped 1.1 per cent year-on-year between January and October 2019, reaching €2.53 billion, the statistical service said on Friday.

It was the first drop in 10-month revenues since 2014.

According to the service, per capita spending during the period fell by 1.8 per cent, to around €685, compared with €697 in 2018.

Per capita spending per day rose 0.4 per cent to €76.

October saw an annual rise in revenues of 1.9 per cent, to €299.4m, from €293.8m in October last year.

Per capita spending in October 2019 rose 1.2 per cent on October last year, €677 to 685. Per capita spending per day also rose in October this year, from €76 to €77, or 1.2 per cent.

The average stay remained stable at 8.9 days.

 


Related posts

Extension of tax breaks for innovative investors

George Psyllides

Minimum wages set for workers in hotel sector

Evie Andreou

Apple’s news service reaches 100 million users, App Store sales expand

Reuters News Service

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

Reuters News Service

Hellenic to start charging corporate clients interest

Elias Hazou

Economic climate declines due to weaker expectations in services and industry

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign