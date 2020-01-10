January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vehicle sales at five-year low

By George Psyllides00

Vehicle sales fell 5.2 per cent in 2019, the first drop after five consecutive years, the statistical service said on Friday.

According to the service, vehicle registrations in 2019 reached 46,896 against 49, 450 the previous year.

The drop is mainly due to a reduction in the sale of passenger cars, which made up 80.6 per cent of the total.

Saloon car registrations fell by 7.1 per cent to 37,802 in 2019, versus 40,683 in 2018, the statistical service said.

Most of the passenger cars sold last year, 66.7 per cent, or 25,201, were second hand, down from 67.7 per cent in 2018.

New passenger cars sales recorded a slight increase over the previous year, 33.3 per cent, or 12,601, compared with 32.3 per cent.

Bus registrations fell to 175 in 2019 from 211 the previous year, while the sale of vans and trucks rose by 9.7 per cent to 5,786.

Broken down, the sale of light trucks rose 9.7 per cent to 4,992, while heavier load carriers recorded a 9.8 per cent rise in sales to 596.

The sale of mopeds under 50cc dropped 8.8 per cent to 280 in 2019, while bigger motorcycles saw a 4.3 per cent slump in sales to 2.433.

Other EU countries were the main suppliers of vehicles to Cyprus with a 57.3 per cent share. Japan came second with 26.8 per cent, the statistical service said.


