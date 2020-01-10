January 10, 2020

We have heard this from the police many times before

By CM Reader's View00

To be honest, the amount of times we have heard this…..the Police on the front end is more concerned with cruising and looking the other way.

Until the police force actually start enforcing the law and complying themselves, nothing will change. I have been tailgated by police cars, seen them using phones whilst driving, not using indicators and god knows how many other bad habits….

Ant

GJA believes that the police will have a lot of work if they decide to do their job properly

Whilst they’re at it, they could book cars parked on pavements, on corners, on double yellows, diagonally with back corner blocking oncoming traffic, facing the wrong way, engines running with warning lights flashing outside periptera, the list of offences we see on Cyprus roads is endless

GJA

Police pledge bad driving crackdown after death toll rise


