A minute with Natasa Ioannou Biologist environmentalist

Where do you live?

Nicosia

Best childhood memory?

Camping holidays in Latsi with all the family. I remember my parents basically packing all the house and we used to spend two weeks in a camping site with friends, family members, fishing, and staying at the beach 24/7.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Ingas Veggie Heaven. Being a vegetarian, it is difficult to find good veggie food around Nicosia. However, times are changing and there are a lot of choices downtown and around the city to choose from.

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually don’t have breakfast. My stomach does not handle anything more than a coffee in the morning. After one hour I can have toast, or some fruit.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I would choose both. You need a good day’s worth of work done and then you can enjoy the night and go to bed being content that you did your best.

Best book ever read?

So many to choose from. I would choose This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein that pins down the relationship of capitalism and climate change.

Favourite film of all time?

Huge fan of animation movies, so I would say Howl’s Moving Castle by Hayao Miyazaki

What’s your dream trip?

Dream trip will be Asia, specifically Japan, I did not have the chance still to experience that.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Radio, whatever is on I am happy.

What is always in your fridge?

Water

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Also a bit of both. A house with a yard for my pets, but not too far from the city.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury from Queen. Such a talent.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Kiss my family, tell my pets I love them, and go out for a huge party with friends.

What is your greatest fear?

It used to be snakes. Then, it used to be wasted time. Now I don’t believe I have one greatest fear, but two or three middle sized ones – all in my head. Because in the end, that is were fear is, inside us.

Tell me a joke…

I bought my friends an elephant for their room.

They said “Thank you”

I said “Don’t mention it.”



