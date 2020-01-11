January 11, 2020

Ayia Napa elects new mayor on Sunday

Christos Zanettou and Emilia Evangelos Xydia submitting their applications

More than 3,000 residents of Ayia Napa are eligible to vote on Sunday to elect the holiday resort’s new mayor following the appointment of Yiannis Karousos as transport minister.

The two candidates hoping to replace Karousos are deputy mayor Christos Zannetou and councillor Emilia Evangelou Xydia.

Famagusta district returns officer Giorgos Chrysafinis said 3,334 people are eligible to vote, including 647 EU nationals from other member states.

The polling stations will open at 7am and close at 6pm with an hour’s break at 12pm.

Chrysafinis said the result will be known by around 7pm.

Voters should bring with them their voting booklet or identity card. Other EU nationals should have the document used to register but they are also advised to have their MEU1 or registration certificate.


