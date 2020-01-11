Police arrest three, book hundreds of drivers during crackdown

Limassol police arrested one man for drugs possession and two others for theft during a crackdown on illegal activity overnight that also saw hundreds of drivers booked for drink driving and night clubs for code violations.

Overall, police said they checked 121 individuals, 80 vehicles, and 49 night clubs and other establishments. During the night, officers reported 533 drivers for various infringements.

Just after midnight Friday, police arrested a 35-year-old driver on suspicion of possession of 17 grammes of methamphetamine, six grammes of cannabis, half a gramme of cocaine, and a precision scale.

Earlier, police detained two men, aged 35 and 52, on suspicion of theft, after building materials were found in their vehicles for which they could not provide convincing explanations.

Officers initially stopped the 35-year-old after he was spotted driving suspiciously in the Ayios Ioannis area.

Inside his car, police found a 40-metre roll of power cable and a roll of steel wire measuring some 50 metres.

The man could not explain how the material came to be in his possession and police were investigating whether they had been stolen.

He is also expected to be booked for driving without a valid licence, insurance, and MOT.

Not long after, in the same area, police intercepted another vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man.

Officers saw that the rear passenger door was partly open and inside they found 69 iron bars measuring 1.5 metres each.

He was detained after failing to convince officers on how the bars came into his possession.

Police also reported four establishments for not having a speaker licence, two that did not have a permit to sell alcohol, one for violating the operating hours, and one for allowing entry to minors.

Eighteen drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol while five tested positive for using drugs.

Officers reported 257 drivers for speeding and 227 for various other offences, including using a mobile phone, failure to wear a seatbelt, and parking in spots reserved for the disabled.



