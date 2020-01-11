January 11, 2020

Police seeking two women in Paphos assault

By Staff Reporter00

Police in Paphos were seeking two women on Saturday after a third woman, 27, claimed they had assaulted and injured her with a pocketknife the previous evening.

She was treated in hospital for superficial wounds to the back and abdomen and her condition is not life-threatening.

The woman, a Greek national, told officers she was at her flat at the time with her Syrian partner when they were visited by two Greek Cypriot women who demanded that she left the place. The complainant told police she only knows her alleged attackers’ first names.

A fight ensued during which the 27-year-old was injured.

The reason for the fight was the woman’s cohabitation with the individual from Syria, a preliminary investigation found.

Paphos police were seeking the two women for questioning.


