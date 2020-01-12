January 12, 2020

Ayia Napa mayor elections underway

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Christos Zanettou and Emilia Evangelos Xydia submitting their applications

Two candidates, Deputy Mayor Christos Zannetou and Municipal Councillor Emilia Evangelou Xydia, are seeking to be elected to the post of Ayia Napa Mayor in a by-election, this Sunday.

The by-election is held in the coastal resort after former Mayor Yiannis Karousos resigned following his appointment last December as Minister of Transport, Communications and Works.

A total of 3,334 voters, 2,687 Cypriot citizens and 647 EU citizens, have the right to cast a vote in the by-election, distributed in four different polling stations.

The polls are open from 0700 to 1800 hours local time (0500 GMT) with a break between 1200 and 1300 hours.

In statements to CNA yesterday, Returning Officer Giorgos Chrysafinis said that results were expected around 1900 hours (1700 GMT).

Τhe proclamation ceremony is set to take place at around 20.15 hours (18.15 GMT) at the Ayia Napa Municipality, he added.

