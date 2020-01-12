January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cloudy weather and rain to stay until Wednesday

By Staff Reporter01

Snow levels reached 86cm in Troodos on Sunday morning as the weather forecast outlined a cloudy day with some rain.

The temperature is expected to reach 17C inland and 8C in Troodos. In the evening, the temperature is set to drop to 7C inland, around 10C at the coast and 2C in Troodos with frost in the mountains and semi-mountainous regions.

The weather is not expected to change from Monday through to Wednesday and will remain cloudy with light rain while there will be some snowfall in Troodos.

Roads to Troodos were open to all vehicles as of Sunday morning but drivers were urged to be cautious.


Staff Reporter

