January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire at Paphos dry cleaner’s

By Staff Reporter01
The scene at the dry cleaner's. Photo: CNA

A dry cleaner’s in Paphos was in flames late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to the shop.

The fire service arrived at the scene on Eleftheriou Venizelou at around 11pm and managed to put out the flames before it spread.

According to the owner of the shop, the fire alarm went off and as soon as she arrived, she saw the flames. The fire caused extensive damage to the equipment and the clothes belonging to customers.

Experts were at the scene to try and establish the cause of the fire.


Staff Reporter

