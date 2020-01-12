January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Many thanks to our saviours in the rain

File Photo Christos Theodorides

My wife and I are on a short visit to Cyprus. On the night of January 6 we were in a restaurant half way between Polis and the Baths of Aphrodite. We knew it was raining but didn’t realise how bad it was until we began driving through what looked like a puddle of water on the road which turned into a very deep lake causing our car to stall

As I was trying to push the car out two young men appeared and quickly helped us even though it meant them getting soaked. They got the car to safety, tried to get it started and then helped us to get back to the restaurant who helped us find a hotel. The two young men disappeared before we could thank them.

We want to thank them through your letter pages We are eternally grateful to them for their kindness to two foreigners. They were real Good Samaritans.

Neil Addison, Liverpool, UK

 


