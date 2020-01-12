January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police crackdown to instil road safety

By Staff Reporter01

A number of drivers were caught driving drunk, under the influence of drugs or without a licence police said on Sunday.

According to a police bulletin, one driver, while trying to start his vehicle ended up losing control of it and ended up driving into the front porch of a nearby house. His alcohol levels were 127μg instead of the legal limit of 22μg.

Another driver caused a road accident and was found to have alcohol levels of 124μg. No one was injured.

Police also said that between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, another three drivers tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs when a narcotest was carried out. One of the three included a 17-year-old driver who did not have a driving licence.

Another driver was arrested after he was found not to have a licence and was found to be living on the island illegally.

Police said campaigns would continue across the country in a bid to prevent road accidents and trying to instil road safety in the streets.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus under pressure to move on gun control

Nick Theodoulou

Cloudy weather and rain to stay until Wednesday

Staff Reporter

Ayia Napa mayor elections underway

Source: Cyprus News Agency

EU stands in full solidarity with Cyprus on Turkey’s unauthorized drilling, Michel tells Erdogan

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Lessons from the rain

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos municipality on a mission to change old town image

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign