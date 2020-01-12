January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenage girl reported missing from Nicosia residence

By Staff Reporter01

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from her Nicosia residence, police said on Sunday.

Viviana-Gabriela Boros was missing from her Nicosia home since Saturday afternoon. She is about 1.60m tall, average built, with long brown hair.

Anyone that has any missing information can contact Nicosia CID at 22-802222, the closest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460. The police phone app can also be used.


