January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop criticised over move to turn churches, historic mansion into byzantine museums

By Niki Charalambous

The Cyprus tour guides association expressed regret on Monday over a decision by Archbishop Chrysostomos to transform significant cultural landmarks and churches into museums, likening it to the practice applied in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

In an announcement on Monday, the guides urged then archbishop to rethink his decision to transform the churches of Ayios Antonios and Ayios Ioannis into museums, as well as the transformation of the Ethnological Museum into a Byzantine Museum.

“We believe that the decision was made without consideration of important criteria such as: the Ethnological Museum (Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion) is the only museum on the Island that reflects the 300 years of Ottoman period in Cyprus and its transformation into a Byzantine Museum is unnecessary, as there is already a very important museum close by.”

The guides pointed out that such actions are akin to a practice in the north of the island where many Greek Orthodox churches have been turned into museums.

The guides said the church and government should not engage in decisions that they used to condemn and criticise in the past.

Rulking Disy MP Nicos Tornaritis also condemned the Archbishop’s decision in a tweet saying that he disagrees with this decision and finds his intentions unacceptable.

A Facebook group has also been formed to criticise and raise awareness about the decision concerning the Hadjigeorgakis residence, with almost 2000 people having signed up since Saturday, January 11.

The House of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios was built in 1793 and is the most vital landmark of the past century in old Nicosia highlighting a period of Ottoman rule.

Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios was the official interpreter for the Divan of the Sultan from 1779, possessing one of the most prestigious positions given to local Christians by the Ottoman authorities.

His power and wealth were envied by his enemies who managed to have him beheaded in Instanbul on March 31, 1809.

 

 

 

 


Staff Reporter

