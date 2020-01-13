January 13, 2020

Cloak and swagger: winter capes

By CM Guest Columnist01
Oliver Bonas Fluffy Check Pink Cape, £42; Camel Knitted Jumper Dress, £65, available from Oliver Bonas. PA Photo/Handout.

Swap your coat for a cape this winter says KATIE WRIGHT

Of all the incredible outfits on the autumn/winter catwalks, some of the most dramatic were topped with capes that allowed models to sweep down the runway, fabric billowing like wings behind them.

At Celine and Chloe, the classic camel coat was transformed into a swooshy sleeveless cloak made from heavy wool.

At Balmain, a pair of sharp-shouldered capes came in pleated houndstooth and snow white, while Chanel’s trademark tweed was fashioned into a cropped cape in a gorgeous fuchsia hue.

Marc Jacobs, who said his collection was smaller than usual but more considered, still found space for a variety of magnificent capes and capacious coats in tweed and leopard print, plus a blue sequin and feather-strewn version that Selena Gomez later wore on the red carpet.

But even Marc Jacobs was outdone by cape crusader Hannah Weiland and her show-stopping, rose-covered, floor-length faux fur number for Shrimps at London Fashion Week.

Now, you might not want to go as far as draping yourself in fur or feathers, but now’s the perfect time to add some drama to your winter wardrobe with a cool cape.

On the high street, capes fall into one of two camps. On the one hand, you’ve got Celine-style cloaks that have a more structured silhouette and are made from thicker fabrics.

Then you’ve got the soft blanket wraps that are made for swathing around your shoulders.

Which is the one for you? If you want to dial up the drama, it’s got to be a swishy wool cape, perfect for popping over an evening outfit.

But if you’re looking for something cosy to throw over jeans and jumpers, you can’t go wrong with a big blanket.


