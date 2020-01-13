January 13, 2020

Getting to know Qi Qong healing

By Eleni Philippou00

Self-care rituals and practices to combat stress and induce relaxation are a growing phenomenon. Breathing meditations, yoga sessions or even daily journaling are all increasing methods people are using to connect with and release stress. Qi Qong is another powerful healing practice, integrating movement, posture, breathing and awareness, and trainer Constantınos Hadjichristofi is bringing an introductory session to Nicosia.

On Wednesday at the World Without Borders space interested participants will gain an insight into what Qi Qong is, how it’s practised and its benefits.

Essentially it is a form of movement or body positioning that focusses on breathing to attain a clear state of mind and deep relaxation. The word Qi Qong itself is a combination of two ideas. Qi, or chi, is the vital energy of the body and Qong is the skill of working the Qi.

“Chi-gong is the most profound health practice ever invented by mankind for the prevention of illness, reducing stress, managing chronic conditions, increasing longevity, and promoting healthy, active ageing,” says Tom Rogers, President of the Qigong Institute.

After the introductory workshop, a weekly series will begin from January 22 to June 2020 with sessions every Wednesday at 6pm.

 

Qi Qong Healing Practice Open Day

Introduction to qi qong practice with trainer Constantınos Hadjichristofi. January 15. World Without Borders, Nicosia. 6pm-7.30pm. Those interested in the series or the inaugural workshop should contact 99-422855 or 96-592073

 


