January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

How about some Indian brunch?

By Eleni Philippou00

Those in between breakfast and lunch meals have become a hit with the residents of Cyprus. Dozens of brunch places have popped up and now almost every all-day restaurant has breakfast options.

Most of us have heard of, and even tried, French brunch with its creamy croque monsieur or the popular Spanish chorizo y tortilla de patatas. The Dutch have their famous breakfast apple and bacon pancakes, the Italians have eggy frittatas.

But what about non-Western breakfast? Ones full of aromas, colours and spices. What goes into an Indian brunch for example? Two chefs at the Home for Cooperation, Raj and Shakti, are hosting an event to introduce the flavours of India in a breakfast dish.

On Saturday, from 12 to 4pm, the two chefs will be serving up Indian breakfast. Five dishes will be on the menu. A red kidney bean curry called Rajma, a chicken curry, a dish of cooked cheese called Shahi Paneer, a vegetarian puff pastry and a chicken puff pastry. It definitely won’t be the eggy brunch we’re used to and for most, the above dishes could qualify as lunch, but it will surely be something different.

For those with a sweet tooth, two dessert options will be available. Atte Ka Halwa, a typical winter sweet made with cream of wheat and Til ke ladoo, sweet balls made from sesame and sugar. For your taste of India in the heart of the capital city, email [email protected] to make a reservation.

 

Indian Brunch

Chef Raj and Shakti serve Indian brunch. January 18. The Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 12pm-4pm. Tel: 22-445740. Email:[email protected]


