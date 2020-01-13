January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Libya talks in Moscow progress but fail to get ceasefire deal

Russian Foreign Minister Seregy Lavrov

Talks aimed at agreeing an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya failed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday despite making good progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov said some sides in the conflict had signed the ceasefire deal, but that Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) faction which has been trying to conquer the capital Tripoli, had asked for more time to consider the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Haftar had asked until Tuesday morning to consider the deal.

Libya’s warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilise the North African country.

According to Interfax news agency, the two Libyan leaders did not meet officially during the indirect peace talks.

 


