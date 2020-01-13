January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after suspicious cash found in his possession

By Gina Agapiou00

A 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday for driving without a license and more than €30,000 in his possession that he could not explain.

The suspect was arrested while driving on the Pyrgos-Limnitis road near the crossing point with the north at 6.50pm on Sunday.

Police stopped his car for a check and found it had been declared immobilised.

A car owner can put their vehicle out of circulation, or a car is considered immobilised when the road tax has not been paid for more than three years.

After he was charged for the traffic offences, police searched his car and found €15,700 in cash and cheques totaling €11,000. Officers also found €4,000 in his possession.

The man could not provide officers  with sufficient explanations for the money and was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of property.


