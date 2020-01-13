January 13, 2020

Man arrested for lighting flare during footie game

A 23-year-old man was arrested for lighting a flare during the Anorthosis-Apoel match at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca on Sunday, police said.

The man is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Monday, where he will be charged with possession of dangerous objects at a sports event.

 


