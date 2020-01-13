January 13, 2020

Missing girl found

Viviana-Gabriela Boros, the 16-year-old who was reported missing from her Nicosia home on Saturday, returned to her family in good health late Sunday evening, police reported on Monday.

Viviana-Gabriela Boros was missing from her Nicosia home since Saturday afternoon.


