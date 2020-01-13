January 13, 2020

Plans for new CyBC building at ‘advanced stage’

By Staff Reporter
The state broadcaster CyBC's main building dates back to the 1950s

Procedures for the construction of a new building to house the state broadcaster are at an advanced level, CyBC’s board chairman Andreas Frangos told MPs on Monday.

Frangos presented CyBC’s budget for 2020 to the House finance committee, where MPs heard that the current building is ‘sick’ and unsuitable for the employees.

he said part of the land the broadcasting corporation sits on will be sold and the proceeds will be used for the construction of the new building.

He said the existing building was initially a British military camp from the colonial era.

Greens’ MP Giorgos Perdikis said after the meeting he was shocked to hear that the finance and interior ministries cut €200,000 from the broadcaster’s budget, thus forcing plans for the new building construction to be pushed back to 2022.

He said a new building was necessary since the existing one has been deemed by the competent authorities as a sick building with employees there working in unsuitable conditions.

CyBC is the successor of the Cyprus Broadcasting Service (CBS), which was founded in 1953 by the then British colonial administration. Following the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, the CBS was renamed Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation.

Frangos also told MPs consultations on the new organisational chart would soon be completed, adding that with the new structure employees on open-ended contracts will have the right to promotions, while there will also be an early retirement plan.

He also announced changes for CyBC 2, which, he said, “will get its own distinctive character.”

In conclusion, Frangos referred to CyBC’s award-winning Herodotus digital archives noting that half of the website’s visitors are aged 18 to 45, with visitors from 63 countries.


