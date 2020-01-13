January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rocking out in Larnaca

By Eleni Philippou00

For rock fans in Larnaca and even in the rest of the island, Savino Live pumps out quality music events almost weekly. With performances from popular local bands to even international musicians, the venue is responsible for a fair amount of Larnaca’s events agenda. This month, Savino has two performances scheduled.

Both are Cypriot bands you may have seen before but their recurring appearances at Savino and also other live music venues show that the public doesn’t tire of them. Prospectus is one of them, performing on Friday.

Their main feature is their passion and dynamic presence in every live show. Their track record and long-term presence prove they are well-liked. Apart from solo performances, Prospectus also collaborates and often performs with the biggest names on the Greek rock scene. Their live show at Savino will begin at 11.30pm but doors will open an hour earlier.

The following day, one of the island’s favourite rock bands, Fuse, will take to the stage playing rock, hard rock, classic and alternative songs from the past until present day with unmatchable energy. Again, Savino will welcome the crowd from 10.30pm but the show is expected to begin a little later.

 

Live Rock

Prospectus band performs live. January 17. Fuse rock band in a live performance. January 18. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-860304, 97-837633


