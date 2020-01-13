January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Troodos visitors censured for trashing Troodos

By Gina Agapiou00
CNA photo

Environment Commissioner Kelia Vasiliou decried thoughtless individuals on Monday as she posted  posted videos on social media of various snow-covered areas polluted with trash left behind by visitors who crowded the area over the weekend.

Three separate videos posted on the Facebook account of the new environment commissioner showed litter left behind in Troodos, which has attracted huge crowds since the first snowfall about a month ago.

Plastic bottles and cups, aluminium foil and trays, as well as pieces of charcoal can be spotted in the short clips.

Frustrated, Vasiliou shoots the polluted scenery and attempts to figure out how many people visited the area by counting the leftover coffee cups.

The shameful videos reached more than a thousand views in just the first few hours of their publication.

Some commenters were not surprised by the incident, while most expressed indignation and disappointment on how littering is still deeply ingrained in the Cypriot culture.

“It is a shame to leave from the forest and leave behind plastic bags and toys…and this is only one area that I discovered,” Vasiliou said in one of her videos.

Over the weekend, police were forced to shut access to Troodos twice after thousands of visitors sought to visit the snow-covered slopes, causing a traffic jam in the square and surrounding roads.

 

 

 

 


Related posts

AG launches criminal probe into teen suicide

George Psyllides

Pissouri residents without water after pipes burst

Jonathan Shkurko

Athienou to plant 1,500 trees

Jonathan Shkurko

Closed roads

Jonathan Shkurko

Police arrest women in alleged knife attack (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for lighting flare during footie game

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign