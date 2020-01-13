January 13, 2020

Where there’s will there’s a way, even for the Cyprus problem

By CM Reader's View00
The fenced off area of Varosha

Where there’s a will there’s a way.

The idea that one can identify 10 issues resolve them and you’re home and dry is akin to me climbing Mount Everest just because I know where the top is.

I need to learn to climb mountains, train, work with and listen to those who have experience. Unfortunately our politicians rarely listen to anyone but themselves while among the public we have people who think our problem is always the fault of someone else.

GE

The 10 critical issues for resolving the Cyprus problem


