January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat carrying migrants spotted off Cape Greco

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

A rescue operation is underway by authorities after information that a boat with around 120 migrants was spotted some 20 nautical miles off Cape Greco.

A police vessel is on its way to where the boat was seen while other state services have also been mobilised.

The boat with the migrants is expected to be brought to Protaras in the next couple of hours.

 

 


