January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Civil engineers worried from impact of heavy rainfall

By Jonathan Shkurko02
Flooding in Limassol after serious rainfall (Archives: Photo Kitasweather)

THE association of civil engineers, Spolmik, is worried about the damages that the recent floods from bad weather have caused in both urban and coastal areas.

Spolmik said in a statement that it informed the government about the weaknesses of some infrastructure projects and suggested measures to manage the impact of severe rainfall.
“Climate change and the densification of urban centres have brought some projects that already had problems to their limits,” the statement said.

“We are planning to present the municipalities with plans to renovate those faulty infrastructures and a renovated approach when building new ones.
“As regards floods affecting rural areas, we want to make it clear that riverbeds should not be used as development areas and agricultural activities should also be limited.
“The state should take on this responsibility and define a clear institutional framework, along with the allocation of appropriate resources, staff and funds, so that the issue of rainwater management is finally addressed in a proper way.”
The statement also pointed out that the continued exploitation of riverbeds “will endanger human lives and burden our economy with the cost of tackling the impact on the environment.”
Spolmik concluded by praising the local authorities for their immediate response during the bad weather outbreak last week.


