January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Hanks’ family also offered Greek passport over wildfire help

By Press Association015
Tom Hanks poses backstage with his Cecil B. DeMille award

Greece has extended an offer of citizenship to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to his wife and their two children, in recognition of the family’s help in assisting victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.

Last month, Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalisation order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship.

The decision published in a government gazette revealed that the order also includes Hanks’ wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, and their two sons, Chester and Truman.

The wildfire killed more than 100 people in July 2018.


Related posts

Sturgeon says Scotland will have its say as PM rejects independence vote

Press Association

Britain bans betting on credit cards to fight gambling addiction

Reuters News Service

Turkey says ready to act against Libyan commander Haftar if attacks continue

Reuters News Service

Iran makes arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on

Reuters News Service

UK PM Johnson proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Reuters News Service

Libya’s Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign