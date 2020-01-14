Hearts of Gold Cyprus 2019 nominees announced

The nominees for the annual Hearts of Gold Cyprus awards have been announced and will attend an invitation only awards ceremony to be held in Paphos on Saturday.

Deserving children and adults from around Cyprus have been nominated by members of the public and a panel of judges will vote in each of the four categories, choosing a winner and an honorary mention.

The winners will be announced on Saturday at the event, which will include a performance by Romiosini traditional dance ensemble and a finger buffet.

“We had such a diverse range of nominees this year who are all doing wonderful things for the community or show tremendous spirit. I am very honoured to be part of the awards and look forward to meeting all of the nominees on Saturday,” said awards patron, Charalambous Theopemptou, MP.

Nominated in the junior section are :The philanthropy club of the International School of Paphos, ranging in age from 12 years to 14 years old, Zoe Dhull, aged 5, Suzie Vu Thuc Doan, 16, Millie Blue Wuldon, 14, Harriet Boe Wilden 11, and the children of the Learning Refuge Paphos, their ages are from 6 to 16 years.

All of these children are coping courageously in difficult situations, coping with illness, raising money for charity, or are excellent role models to others.

In the adult section, nominees include: Ali Maad for his courage and determination, Susan Lillingston for her volunteering, Elpida Violari and Gianoulla Nicolaou for their outstanding customer service, Josh Reynolds for organising a Christmas lunch for those in need, Hans-Jorg Wiedl (snake George) for his dedication to reptiles and snakes of Cyprus, Laurence Doughty for his charity work, Olga Sophokleous for founding Kivotos, a therapy and rehabilitation centre for children with special needs and Justen Karlsson for setting up the Lysos First Responders group.

Also nominated this year are :The Paphos Zingers, who have raised tens of thousands of euros for local charities, Dawn Foote for her dedication to Tala cat park, Dr Kyriaki Zigkouli for her philanthropy and kindness, Lynn Addy for her dedication to the Paphos Cancer Patients Support group,which is also nominated.

Entertainer Jasun Watkins is nominated for raising thousands for Animal Rescue Cyprus,(formerly known as Paphiakos & CCP Animal Welfare) and Sue Busfield for her long standing dedication to the same charity.

Maya Iakoshvili is nominated for her support of the Russian community and charity work, Jim Hardacre for his ongoing mentoring of a disabled child, Valentina Christodoulou for her teaching skills, bus driver, Marina Kleopa, for exceptional care of her passengers, Gavrilis Theodorou for saving a life and manager of Paws dog shelter, Matthew Harris, along with the shelter volunteers.

Alexandra Kyriakidou is standing for establishing and running ‘the Alex farm of stray animals rescue’,Thamara Da Silva for her support of migrant workers and Angela Allery, the only volunteer at the municipality pound of Kiti in Larnaca.

Nieske De Jonge is nominated for her help and re-homing of abandoned and abused dogs, Celia Stavri for her charity fundraisers, Elaine Barker for her work with refugees at Caritas, Larnaca, and Mary Chognowski for her community art, caring attitude and volunteering with refugees. Ivy Gibson has been nominated for her wonderfully knitted blankets for charities, Gaynor Georgiou for her commitment to the stray cats of Paphos old town and Keith and Wendy Watkins for their Akamas clean-up campaigns.

Irina Yakimovich has been nominated for her community spirit, fund raising and standing up against crime, Paphos Lifeguards for their outstanding dedication, Dikla Smith and Mikka Heaney for the Gift of Love initiative, Sue McCafferty for her charity fund raising Aquathon, and The Dr Yiota Demetriou Dancing Queen Foundation in Limassol, which supports programmes and raises funds and awareness for children with mental health challenges.

Anne Browne has been nominated for her volunteering with refugees, Petros Stylianou for his determination to overcome cancer and outstanding fundraising, The Friends Hospice volunteers and staff, Ruby Pearl Evans who volunteers at the Polis dog pound and the Archangel Hospice volunteers.

The winners will be announced by the award’s patron and British High Commissioner, Stephen Lillie.

Every nominee will be given a certificate and the adult and junior winners will be given a hand crafted solid gold heart on a pin, created by Aphrodite Jewellers in Paphos and a number of other prizes, including a bouquet of flowers and a hamper of handmade treats by Joulietta Chocolatier. The adult winner will also be given a weekend break with dinner at Almyra Hotel.

Renowned Cypriot artist Yiota Ioannidou is creating a Lifetime Achievement award and similar ones for the Junior, Adult and Jasmitha Awards.

The awards are supported by Paphos Municipality, the British High Commission Nicosia, Massiva printers, Aphrodite Jewellers, Joulietta Chocolatier, Almyra hotel, Cyprus Mail, The Paphos Post, Rock FM, In Focus Films and Kamanterena Winery.

www.heartsofgoldcyprus.com



