January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Human remains found on Pervolia coast

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo of Pervolia coast

Human remains have apparently washed ashore on the Pervolia coast and DNA testing was underway in a bid to determine their origin, police said on Tuesday.

Police told the Cyprus Mail bones believed to be human were found on the Pervolia coast in two separate occasions, on December 27 and January 5.

Examinations, including DNA testing, are currently underway in a bid to determine the bones’ origin, police said.


