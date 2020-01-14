January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Hunting is just an excuse for grown men wanting to kill and inflict pain for some perverse pleasure

By CM Reader's View00
How about just banning hunting.

People don’t need to hunt for food, it is cheaper to not hunt and buy the equivilant meat in the supermarket.

Hunting is certainly not pest control. So it comes down to grown men wanting to kill and inflict pain for some perverse pleasure.

Are we still living in the 15th century?

BE

Hunters call for anti-poaching police unit to be reinstated


