January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality launches road-fixing project

By Staff Reporter00

Larnaca municipality announced on Tuesday it will start filling in potholes in various areas of the town.

The move was decided after assessing the condition of roads and the bad state of the tarmac, the municipality said, adding it will cost around €1.3m.

Work will begin from Pandoras street in the area of the new hospital and will continue in other areas of the town such as Drosia, Ayioi Anargyroi, Prodromou, Asil football pitch, and the Turkish Cypriot quarter.

The work is being carried out to cover potholes caused by the heavy rainfall.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Hearts of Gold Cyprus 2019 nominees announced

Bejay Browne

Greece ferry ticket to cost €130, minister says

Evie Andreou

Gesy revenues, expenses better than expected

George Psyllides

Boat carrying migrants spotted off Cape Greco

Evie Andreou

Human remains found on Pervolia coast

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman held for Paphos robbery cases

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign