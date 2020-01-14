January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Libya’s Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Haftar had asked for until Tuesday morning to make up his mind on the deal after indirect talks with his rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, Turkey‘s foreign minister said.

His failure to sign the agreement at talks mediated by Turkey and Russia may complicate a diplomatic effort to stabilise the situation in Libya which has been mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she planned to host a summit on Libya on Sunday with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Italy.

Serraj, whose forces have struggled to halt an assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s LNA, signed the ceasefire agreement after talks that lasted about eight hours, Lavrov said on Monday.

Haftar declined to sign the ceasefire deal because it did not include a deadline for disbanding government forces, the Interfax news agency cited a Libyan military source as saying.

Turkey backs Haftar’s rival, Serraj, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside Haftar’s LNA forces, which are also backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.


Related posts

Melbourne smothered in smoke as Australian bushfires burn despite cool change

Reuters News Service

Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm

Reuters News Service

Oscar voters pass over big names including Eddie Murphy, JLo

Reuters News Service

UK’s queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role

Reuters News Service

Libya talks in Moscow progress but fail to get ceasefire deal

Reuters News Service

Belgian doctors face trial in country’s first euthanasia case

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign