January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man held for Paphos robbery cases

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Paphos CID in conection with a  robbery after evidence emerged against him.

According to the police, the man, who is Russian-born, was alleged to have robbed the home of a British resident in the village of Chloraka and a betting shop in Paphos that netted him more than €8,000.

The first incident took place on December 23, while the second one four days later.

The man is also alleged to have been involved in stealing around €40,000 in bank-notes and cheques from a vehicle in the parking area of a polyclinic in Paphos on December 30.


