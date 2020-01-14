January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate two separate alleged violent attacks at schools

By Evie Andreou017

Police on Tuesday arrested a PE teacher after a parent reported he had hit his son and are investigating another case of a father who allegedly pushed a girl after she had quarrelled with his daughter at school.

Both incidents allegedly took place in Limassol high schools.

The teacher was arrested after a parent reported he had hit his son during recess after an argument. He is being investigated for causing actual bodily harm.

Police said they are also investigating a report by a teenage girl who claimed she was pushed by the father of a school mate of hers after the two girls had quarrelled.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday morning in a Limassol high school. The complainant and a friend of hers had a quarrel with another girl. Later on, that girl’s father went to school seeking explanations over what had happened and, according to the report,  pushed one of the girls.


