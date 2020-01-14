January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Pope Francis’ actions certainly speak louder than words

By CM Reader's View00
Pope Francis looks on as he leads the Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Some may well find Koumoullis’ piece heretical and hardly in the tradition of Orthodoxy. I personally do not and he gets right to the crux of the matter, comparing the differences between Pope Francis and Archbishop Chrysostomos. And it’s not only the words: Pope Francis’ actions certainly speak louder than words.

I will conclude with a quotation from Voltaire, one of Europe’s great thinkers and writers, which I’ve posted a couple of times before. It makes it abundantly clear where I stand on the subject, Having said that, each to his own and I naturally respect those who embrace any religion.

“Religion began when the first scoundrel met the first fool.”

Fr

The two popes expose our priests’ inadequacy


Related posts

Our View: Opposition parties have no place in setting foreign policy

CM: Our View

Where there’s will there’s a way, even for the Cyprus problem

CM Reader's View

Let’s not forget what happened in July 1988 with USS Vincennes

CM Reader's View

If the video-recording was without her consent, she did not lie

CM Reader's View

Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?

CM Guest Columnist

German firms cashing in on Greece-Turkey sea dispute

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign