January 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Technical problem with biometric passports overcome

By Jonathan Shkurko01

The Ministry of Interior released a statement saying that the technical problem encountered in the issuance of biometric passports has been now resolved.

On January 8, the civil registry and migration department announced it would no longer accept applications for expedited granting of biometric passports due to a serious technical problem.

The ministry, the statement added, “apologises for any inconvenience the citizens may have suffered.”

 


