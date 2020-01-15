January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apoel held to draw at Ethnikos

By Staff Reporter00
Champions Apoel could only draw 0-0 away at Ethnikos Achnas

Cyprus Championship
Ethnikos Achnas 0-0 Apoel

Cyprus Cup, last 16, first leg
Ermis 0-5 Omonia
Olympiakos 0-0 Anorthosis
AEL 2-1 Alki Oroklinis
Pafos FC 0-1 Nea Salamina


