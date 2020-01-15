January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Attorney-general appeals dog mauling verdict

By Evie Andreou0249
file photo

Attorney-general Costas Clerides has appealed the Paphos criminal court ruling which acquitted the owner of rottweilers of manslaughter in the death of a woman believed to have been mauled by dogs, reports said on Wednesday.

According to daily Politis, Clerides appealed the decision basing his arguments on the way the circumstantial evidence presented in court and witness testimonies were assessed.

Marios Panayiotou, the owner of the dogs believed to have mauled Petrana Milchova Nikolova to death in 2018, was cleared of manslaughter in December and fined €1,000 for not having a licence for his pets.

Panayiotou was acquitted of Nikolova’s manslaughter after the court ruled there was no satisfactory testimony that the rottweilers belonging to him caused the woman’s death or that he was aware his dogs were dangerous.

The 46-year-old woman was found seriously injured in a field in Paphos and was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. She was found to have died of haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries. It was initially said she was injured by agricultural machinery, but later post mortems determined she was mauled by dogs.

Clerides had said last month he would examine the possibility of filing an appeal against the acquittal.

 


Related posts

Dust storms and red rain

Gina Agapiou

Interior minister in London to discuss Brexit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man injured in car accident

Staff Reporter

Man beaten up and car is stolen

Gina Agapiou

Calls for fixed fares for airport taxis after rip-off complaints

Bejay Browne

Archbishop insists he gets to decide future of historic Nicosia mansion

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign