Century travel to offer exclusive cruises from Limassol to Australia

Embark on an incredible cruise holiday featuring some of the most diverse, breathtaking and exciting destinations on arth. Sailing halfway around the world via spectacular islands and cities, you’re in for an invigorating adventure, discovering natural wonders and awe-inspiring landscapes; immersing yourself in enriching culture and remarkable history; and much more, all before returning to Cyprus. Century Travel are to offer an exclusive cruise from Sydney to Limassol with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in 2021. This trip is a first and includes 43 nights of cruising to some of the most exciting destinations in the world. It is great to combine with a visit to family or friends in Australia or just see the country without a long flight there and back.

Kicking-off your voyage in the ‘Land Down Under’, you’ll have time in Sydney to take in the city’s world-famous attractions: you could climb Harbour Bridge, marvel at the iconic Opera House and even visit beautiful Bondi Beach. Elsewhere in Australia, there’s a rare opportunity to explore the cultural Tasmanian city of Burnie; delight in the diverse architecture, attractions and cityscapes of Melbourne and Perth; and follow in the footsteps of Australia’s first European settlers in Albany.

The incredible diversity of Asia will then await your discovery. Be spellbound by the striking contrasts of stunning destinations, from the sensational temples, jungle-covered interiors, and white-sand beaches of beautiful Indonesian islands, to the bright lights, soaring skyscrapers and busy commercial districts of Singapore. Spending a day in culture-rich Colombo is the perfect way to prepare for three vibrant Indian cities. From Kochi you could take an overland tour to the Taj Mahal; in Goa, explore the historic centres of Old Goa and the Latin Quarter; while an overnight stay in Mumbai affords time to immerse yourself in the city’s renowned hustle and bustle.

Continuing onwards to Jordan, Aqaba is the starting point for discovering the ‘Lost City’ of Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Don’t miss the chance to uncover the huge tombs and temples of Petra, that were carved into sandstone over 2,000 years ago. Then, after an unforgettable navigation of Egypt’s Suez Canal, hallowed sites await you in Israel too: Haifa is your gateway to Jerusalem and Bethlehem. In Jerusalem follow in the footsteps of Jewish, Muslim and Christian pilgrims among magnificent religious monuments such as Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Western Wall and Al Haram Ash Sharif; or in Bethlehem – birthplace of Jesus – visit Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity. After all of this you will return to Limassol just in time for the start of the warmer weather.

Century Travel are proud to be able to work with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines to secure this itinerary. Vicky Lewis, Operations Director said “We are always working to get more cruise lines to come into Cyprus with different itineraries and we are very excited to be able to offer this sailing with Fred Olsen in 2021.”

Account Manager of Specialist Sales at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Michelle Tingley, said: “This longer cruise … has been specially-created for those guests who would like to visit Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, Israel and Jordan, but do not want long flights there and back. The ideal mix of the ancient and the modern, it combines some of the world’s most sought-after new attractions with history and culture going back millennia. We are delighted to be working with Century Travel to promote this exceptional experience.”



